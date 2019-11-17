Memphis faces Denver in Western Conference matchup

Denver Nuggets (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes Memphis and Denver will play.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

Denver finished 54-28 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 52.2 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Nuggets Injuries: Will Barton: day to day (adductor).