Fourcade throws 3 TDs, leads Nicholls past McNeese 34-20

Chase Fourcade threw for 374 yards and three touchdown passes to lead Nicholls to a 34-20 victory over McNeese on Saturday.

The win secured Nicholls (7-4, 6-2 Southland Conference) third consecutive seven-win season, a program first. It was also just the second win in the last 11 meetings against McNeese (6-5, 4-4).

Fourcade completed 21 of 35 passes with scoring throws to Dai'Jean Dixon, Dion Ray and Jordan Talley. Dixon and Ray each had seven receptions and a 55-yard touchdown catch. Dixon finished with 185 yards receiving and Ray had 119. Talley had three receptions for 29 yards.

Julien Gums added a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that stretched the Colonels’ lead to 34-14. It was Gums’ 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Cody Orgeron was 18-of-36 passing for 184 yards and threw two touchdown passes for McNeese (6-5, 4-4).