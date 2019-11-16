Kuemper records shutout, Coyotes beat Flames 3-0

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) reaches out to make a glove save on a shot as Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo

Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots and slammed an opponent to the ice during a brawl in the second period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 Saturday.

After Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau cross-checked Arizona’s Jason Demers late in the second period while Demers was down on the ice, Kuemper put the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk in a headlock and flipped him off his feet. Tkachuk came up swinging and landed a few blows on Kuemper in a dustup that also included Calgary goaltender David Rittich barreling in from the other side of the rink.

The crowd chanted Kuemper’s name as he returned to the net. Three Flames and two Coyotes combined for 14 penalty minutes. Vinnie Hinostroza served Kuemper’s four-minute roughing penalty, and Rasmus Andersson sat for two minutes on Rittich’s behalf.

Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg and Lawson Crouse scored, and Arizona won for the third time in four games.

Kuemper and forward Nick Schmaltz played in their 200th career NHL games.

STARS 5, OILERS 4, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 1:14 into overtime, and Dallas beat Edmonton for its third consecutive win.

Benn converted a backhand to close out Dallas’ 3-0-1 trip to Canada. It was Benn’s first goal since Oct. 10 and his second on the season.

Jason Dickinson, Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars (11-8-2), who have won 10 of 12 overall.

Jujhar Khaira scored two goals for the Oilers (13-6-3), who have lost two of three. Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear also scored.

JETS 4, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and Winnipeg overcame Steven Stamkos’ 400th goal and beat Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old Stamkos is the ninth active player and 98th overall to reach the milestone.

Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, which is on a 6-1-1 roll. The Jets are 9-1-1 in one-goal games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves. Victor Hedman got his fourth of the season for Tampa Bay. Anthony Cirelli also scored.

KINGS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Carter scored in his 1,000th career game and Los Angeles beat Vegas for its third straight victory.

Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who are on their longest win streak of the season. Nikolai Prokhorkin scored his first career goal, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves.

Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who have lost five straight. William Karlsson also scored, and Malcolm Subban made 21 saves.

Carter tipped Matt Roy’s shot from the blue line to put the Kings ahead 4-3 at 12:42 of the third period. It was the 371st career goal and 713th point for Carter, who also played his 500th game with the Kings.

HURRICANES 4, WILD 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov’s goal 1:33 into overtime lifted Carolina to a victory over Minnesota.

Joel Edmundson, Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for Carolina. James Reimer made 32 saves.

Luke Kunin, Zach Parise and Carson Soucy, who netted his first NHL goal, scored for the Wild. Dave Dubnyk made 24 saves.