Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga past South Alabama 90-72

David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 25 points as Chattanooga beat South Alabama 90-72 on Friday night.

Jean-Baptiste sank 10 of his 14 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Matt Ryan added 20 points for the Mocs (3-1). Ramon Vila had 17 points, while Rod Johnson added five assists.

Andre Fox had 24 points for the Jaguars (2-2), but he made just 2 of 7 from distance as they shot 24% (5 of 21). Chad Lott added 18 points and seven rebounds. Josh Ayeni scored 12.

___

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25