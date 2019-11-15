Dest starts against Canada, tied to US

U.S. defender Sergino Dest warms up with teammates before a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match against Canada Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo

Sergiño Dest started at right back for the United States in Friday night's CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada, an appearance that tied him to the American program.

The 18-year-old defender has become a regular for Ajax this season and played in a pair of exhibitions for the U.S. in September. The son of a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, he played for the U.S. at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups but was recruited this fall by the Netherlands national team.

Because Nations League games are competitive matches, Dest now is unable to switch affiliation to the Dutch.

Just four of the starters also were in the opening lineup for last month's 2-0 Nations League loss to Canada in Toronto: defenders Aaron Long and Tim Ream, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Jordan Morris. Ream shifted to left back and John Brooks started in the center, his first national team appearance since March against Ecuador.

Brad Guzan was in goal, Jackson Yueill in defensive midfield and Sebastian Lletget joined McKennie in more advanced midfield. Gyasi Zardes headed the attack, flanked by Paul Arriola and Morris.

Ream captained the U.S. for the fifth time.

The U.S. needed a win to have any chance of advancing to the Nations League semifinals.