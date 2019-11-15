No. 10 Mississippi State scores school-record 124 points

Jessika Carter had career highs with 25 points and 18 rebounds and No. 10 Mississippi State set a school record for points in a game in a 124-43 victory over Murray State on Friday night.

Carter was 8 of 16 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Half of her rebounds came on the offensive end and she also had two assists.

Rickea Jackson had 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Yemiyah Morris added 14 points off the bench. Andra Espinoza-Hunter and Myah Taylor finished with 11 points apiece, and Promise Taylor had 10.

Alexis Burpo led Murray State (1-2) with eight points and Laci Hawthorne had seven.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 88, KENT STATE 53

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akienreh Johnson scored a career-high 21 points, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and nine rebounds and Michigan beat Kent State in the Akron Classic.

Johnson, a Toledo native, scored 13 of her points in the third quarter when Michigan (3-0) had 31 points to build a 23-point lead. Hillmon attended Gilmour Academy in nearby Cleveland and had her No. 00 jersey retired last December.

Asiah Dingle scored 12 points for Kent State (2-1).

NO. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 77, VCU 55

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Maria Alvarez scored a season-best 20 points, hitting 3-pointers for South Florida.

Bethy Mununga added 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls are 4-0 for the fourth straight season and the fifth time since 2012-13. Tera Reed led VCU (1-2) with 16 points.