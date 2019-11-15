Kucherov has 4-point game, Lightning rout Rangers 9-3

New York Rangers center Greg McKegg (14) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos scored his 399th career goal and added two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the New York Rangers 9-3 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay’s nine goals tied a team record. Five scores came on the power play, which also matched the franchise mark.

Kucherov had a goal and a pair of assists as Tampa Bay scored four times in the opening seven minutes. Stamkos got his second goal in 10 games on the power play during a four-goal second that made it 8-1.

Alex Killorn scored two power-play goals and picked up an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots to tie Ben Bishop for the most wins by a Tampa Bay goalie with 131.

The Lightning, who hadn't played since Saturday when they completed back-to back wins over Buffalo in Stockholm, Sweden, also got goals from Luke Schenn, Ondrej Palat, Pat Maroon, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Yanni Gourde. Victor Hedman had three assists and Gourde recorded two assists.

Filip Chytil scored two goals and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev was pulled early on after allowing four goals on nine shots, before returning to start the third period. Henrik Lundqvist replaced Georgiev and gave up four goals on 19 shots.

JETS 4, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored late in the third period to lift Winnipeg over Florida.

Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets. Patrik Laine had three assists, including his 200th career point. Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 shots.

The Jets are 5-1-1 in their Last six games following a 2-5-0 stretch.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

HURRICANES 5, SABRES 4, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime and Carolina overcame a late blown lead to beat Buffalo.

Hamilton capped a back-and-forth game that featured three goals in the final 6:25 of regulation. After Buffalo’s Johan Larsson tied it with 41 seconds left in the third period, Hamilton scored 2:32 into the extra session on a slap shot from the right circle after Ryan Dzingel drove to the net and left the puck for Hamilton.

Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight following a four-game losing streak. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Petr Mrazek made 29 saves.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which has lost six in a row following a 9-2-1 start. Henri Jokiharju and Curtis Lazar also scored, and Carter Hutton made 24 saves.

WILD 3, COYOTES 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jordan Greenway deflected in a goal with 7:49 remaining, and Minnesota beat Arizona.

Zach Parise had a goal and an assist and Kevin Fiala scored for the fourth time in six games for Minnesota, which had just finished a four-game West Coast Swing. The Wild were tied for an NHL-low 13 points entering the day amid a road-heavy early schedule. They are 4-1-1 at home.

Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves for Minnesota.

Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona, which came back twice to the tie the game. Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots.

OILERS 6, AVALANCHE 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had three goals and three assists and Leon Draisaitl had five assists — career highs for points in a game for both players — as Edmonton routed Colorado.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers (13-6-2), who have won three of four.

Andre Burakovsky scored two goals for the Avalanche (11-6-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

STARS 4, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Dallas beat Vancouver for its sixth win in seven games.

Justin Dowling, Alexander Radulov and Blake Comeau also scored for Dallas (10-8-2). Joe Pavelski and Miro Heiskanen each added two assists. The Stars, who beat the Flames 3-1 Wednesday night in Calgary, are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Jake Virtanen and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks (10-7-3). Vancouver has one win in its last six games (1-4-1).

Anton Khudobin made 32 saves for Dallas. Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

SHARKS 5, DUCKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored on the power play and Evander Kane had a short-handed goal in the third period, helping San Jose beat Anaheim for its fifth straight win.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for the Sharks, who added a road victory to four previous home wins.

Logan Couture finished off the victory with a goal in the final minute, his third of the season.

Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones scored goals for the Ducks, who stumbled to a 2-3-2 record on a season-long seven game homestand. The Ducks opened the season 6-1-0 at home.

KINGS 3, RED WINGS 2, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored 23 seconds into overtime and Los Angeles beat Detroit.

Kings forward Adrian Kempe scored with 1:48 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 2-all, and Iafallo got a shot into an open net after Drew Doughty's pass caromed off the boards. The Kings won consecutive games for the second time this season.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles, and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Detroit. The Red Wings had their three-game win streak snapped. Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves.