Idaho goes up against UC Davis

Idaho (1-1) vs. UC Davis (1-1)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on UC Davis in an early season matchup. UC Davis knocked off William Jessup by 46 points at home on Thursday, while Idaho fell 58-51 at UC Riverside on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: UC Davis' Matt Neufeld has averaged 15 points while Joe Mooney has put up 13.5 points and two steals. For the Vandals, Trevon Allen has averaged 20.5 points, four rebounds and two steals while BJ Simmons has put up 12 points.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Idaho offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the nation. The UC Davis defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

