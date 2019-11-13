Carlson and the Capitals visit the Flyers

Washington Capitals (13-2-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-5-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Carlson and Washington take on Philadelphia. He ranks fifth in the in the league with 29 points, scoring eight goals and totaling 21 assists.

The Flyers are 4-2-0 against division opponents. Philadelphia has converted on 21.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The Capitals are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington leads the NHL with 6.4 assists per game, led by Carlson averaging 1.1.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with eight goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 19 points. James van Riemsdyk has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Carlson leads the Capitals with 29 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 21 assists. Alex Ovechkin has recorded 14 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-0-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: day to day (upper body).