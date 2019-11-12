Taylor, Alamudun lead Lehigh past Cairn 72-42

Evan Taylor and freshman reserve Jakob Alamudun scored 12 points apiece and Lehigh rolled to a 72-42 victory over Division-III member Cairn University on Tuesday night.

Alamudun added nine rebounds to help the Mountain Hawks (2-1) win the battle of the boards 52-32. Jeameril Wilson pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds. Reserve Andrei Arion was the game's top rebounder with 10.

Julian Collazo led the Highlanders with 12 points.

Lehigh held Cairn to 23% shooting from the floor and 16% from beyond the 3-point arc. The Mountain Hawks shot 44 percent from the floor but made just 2 of 14 from distance.

