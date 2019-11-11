Jessika Carter leads No. 10 Mississippi State past UT Martin

Jessika Carter scored a career-high 19 points and No. 10 Mississippi State had two other players in double figures on the way to an 80-44 victory over UT Martin on Monday night.

Along with Carter in double figures was freshman Aliyah Matharu, who had her second double-digit scoring contest in as many games with 15 points. She hit three 3-pointers and had no turnovers.

Chloe Bibby added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (2-0) held the Skyhawks scoreless through the first 6:30 of the game and were up 41-20 at halftime. The Skyhawks had another long drought in the fourth quarter failing to score over the first five minutes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leading the way for UT Martin (0-2) was Zaire Hicks who finished with 12 points and Damiah Griffin who had 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Monday night felt like an experiment of sorts for Schaefer with his young players. The lone senior, Jordan Danberry, played just 12 minutes and scored just one point while the four true freshmen averaged 15 minutes.

Southern Miss: The Skyhawks had a pair of Mississippians on the team that were able to return back home. Former Choctaw Central High School twin guards Kyarrah and Kyannah Grant are sophomores. Kyannah scored one point and played two minutes.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Troy on Friday.

UT Martin travels to No. 23 Gonzaga on Thursday.