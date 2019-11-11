Detroit takes on Minnesota, seeks 4th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Detroit heads into a matchup with Minnesota after winning three home games in a row.

Detroit finished 41-41 overall with a 26-15 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 6.9 steals, 4 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 11-30 record on the road a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 49.5 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Derrick Rose: day to day (hamstring), Tim Frazier: day to day (shoulder), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: out (illness), Shabazz Napier: out (hamstring), Jordan Bell: out (right shoulder sprain).