The Latest: Giants without both starting OTs against Jets

The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

2:20 p.m.

Giants left tackle Nate Solder has been ruled out of their game against the Jets with a concussion, leaving the team without the two tackles who had started every game this season.

Right tackle Mike Remmers was ruled out before the game with a back problem.

The Giants' offensive tackles now are Nick Gates on right side, making his first career start, and Eric Smith on the left side, making his NFL debut.

2 p.m.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has departed Chicago's game against the Detroit Lions with a left elbow injury.

Trevathan ran off the field with his arm dangling by his side after he got hurt while trying to sack Jeff Driskel in the first quarter.

The 29-year-old Trevathan began the day with a team-high 67 tackles. The Bears say his return is questionable.

Nick Kwiatkoski replaced Trevathan at inside linebacker.

— Jay Cohen reporting in Chicago.

1:25 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes was almost picked off on his first throw back with the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, he picked up right where he left off.

Mahomes got lucky on his first play against Tennessee after missing two games with a knee injury, nearly throwing an interception.

But a replay review showed that Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro trapped the ball, so KC kept possession.

Mahomes then drove the Chiefs 69 yards over 11 plays, capping the series with a shovel pass to Travis Kelce for a 3-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead over the Titans.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, began the game 6 of 8 for 57 yards.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting in Nashville, Tennessee.

1:15 p.m.

Kareem Hunt has his first NFL touch in nearly a year following an eight-game suspension.

The troubled Browns running back returned for his first action since Nov. 19 last season, when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns signed the Cleveland native in February.

He was banned for eight games by the league for two physical off-field altercations, including one when he shoved and kicked a woman.

On Cleveland's first possession against Buffalo on Sunday, Hunt caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield for a 7-yard gain.

The 24-year-old Hunt led the league in rushing for Kansas City in 2017.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

11:55 a.m.

Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Tennessee Titans, just over two weeks after the reigning NFL MVP dislocated his kneecap.

There initially was concern that the quarterback could be sidelined for months.

But it turned out there was no structural damage to the knee, and Mahomes never missed a practice.

He missed two games, with Matt Moore starting in his place.

11:30 a.m.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for Detroit's game at Chicago because of hip and back issues, stopping his streak of 136 consecutive starts.

The 31-year-old Stafford had been listed as questionable. It's the first time he has missed a regular-season game since the 2010 season.

Jeff Driskel is stepping in for Stafford. Driskel is making his sixth career start.

Stafford is working on another terrific year for Detroit, throwing for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns in the first half of the season.

The Bears had been a 2½-point favorite over the Lions, but Chicago was favored by 6½ points Sunday morning after the Stafford news broke.