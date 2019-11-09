Colorado hosts Columbus after Donskoi’s 3-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (9-5-2, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Colorado after Joonas Donskoi scored three goals in the Avalanche's 9-4 victory against the Predators.

The Avalanche are 5-2-1 at home. Colorado averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Nikita Zadorov leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 3-2-2 away from home. Columbus has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 77.6% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 13 assists and has collected 22 points this season. Cale Makar has recorded two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Gustav Nyquist leads the Blue Jackets with seven total assists and has recorded 10 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower body), Nikita Zadorov: day to day (upper body), Colin Wilson: day to day (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (upper body).