Boeheim scores 24 to lift Cornell past Binghamton 84-64

Jimmy Boeheim had 24 points as Cornell routed Binghamton 84-64 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Josh Warren had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Cornell. Terrance McBride added 15 points. Thurston McCarty had 11 points and three blocks for Big Red.

Pierre Sarr had 16 points for the Bearcats. Richard Caldwell Jr. added 12 points. George Tinsley had 10 points.

Cornell takes on Bryant on the road on Sunday. Binghamton faces Michigan State on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25