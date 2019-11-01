Islanders win 8th straight, beating Lightning 5-2

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal as Islanders' Anders Lee (27) and Lightning's Ryan McDonagh (27) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. AP Photo

Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in New York's three-goal third period and the Islanders beat the Tampa Lightning 5-2 Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York's longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season. The Islanders have not lost since opening the season 1-3-0.

Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost two of three to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime Wednesday.

CAPITALS 6, SABRES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored twice, Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists and Washington beat Buffalo in a matchup of division leaders.

Brendan Leipsic added his first goal for his new team and assisted on Chandler Stephenson's goal as Washington scored four times in the first 11 minutes of the first period. T.J. Oshie also scored, and Braden Holtby made 29 saves. Henri Jokiharju scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres.

HURRICANES 7, RED WINGS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina past Detroit.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Neiderreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help the Hurricanes win their third straight, all at home. Petr Mrazek stopped 29 shots.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Tyler Bertuzzi also had a goal for the Red Wings. They have lost nine of 10 overall and five straight on the road.

FLYERS 4, DEVILS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sean Couturier scored in regulation and had the only goal in the shootout to lift Philadelphia past New Jersey.

Joel Farabee scored his first NHL goal, Oskar Lindblom also scored, and Carter Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers. Wayne Simmonds, Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils.