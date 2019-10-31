Nashville puts home win streak on the line against Calgary

Calgary Flames (6-6-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (8-3-1, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Calgary trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Predators are 6-2-0 in Western Conference games. Nashville ranks third in the league shooting 11.9% and averaging 4.0 goals on 33.5 shots per game.

The Flames are 2-3-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Bonino leads the Predators with six goals and has totaled 10 points. Roman Josi has recorded five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Johnny Gaudreau has collected 11 total points while scoring three goals and totaling eight assists for the Flames. Sean Monahan has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).

Flames Injuries: None listed.