Vegas Golden Knights set to take on the Canadiens on Thursday

Montreal Canadiens (6-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-5-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas plays Montreal in a non-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights are 4-3-0 at home. Vegas averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 3-1-2 in road games. Montreal has scored 44 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Joel Armia leads the team with six.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with nine assists and has recorded 16 points this season. Paul Stastny has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Victor Mete leads the Canadiens with a plus-7 in 12 games played this season. Armia has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.