Golden State visits Oklahoma City in Western Conference battle

Golden State Warriors (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Golden State travels to Oklahoma City for a Western Conference matchup.

Oklahoma City finished 49-33 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Thunder averaged 23.4 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game last season, 43.2 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 19.1 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Hamidou Diallo: day to day (left ankle sprain), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: day to day (right ankle sprain), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: day to day (hamstring), Willie Cauley-Stein Jr.: out (foot), Alec Burks: day to day (ankle).