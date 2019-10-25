Rika Kihira of Japan leads Skate Canada after short program

Evgenia Medvedeva, right, of Russia reacts following her short program nest to her coach Brain Orser at the Skate Canada International figure skating event in Kelowna, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Paul Chiasson

Rika Kihira of Japan topped the Skate Canada women's short program with 81.35 points Friday.

Young You of South Korea was second at 78.22, followed by 15-year-old Russian Alexandra Trusova at 74.40. Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva, the two-time world champion and 2018 Olympic silver medalist, failed to land a double axel cleanly and fell on her final jump to end up sixth in the 12-woman field.

In pairs, Russia's Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii scored 76.45 points to take the first-day lead. Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were second at 75.50, and Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were third at 73.57.

In ice dance, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topped the short program with 83.21 points. They are coming off a victory last week at Skate America in Las Vegas.

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were second at 82.58, followed by Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker at 79.52.