KC to the nation: Projected U.S. women’s national team soccer coach is Andonovski
The projected new coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team has a distinct Kansas City flavor.
Vlatko Andonovski, 43, is expected to take over the team in a few days, according to Sports Illustrated. He’s the former head coach of the FC Kansas City, which won two National Women’s Soccer League championships, and the Kansas City Comets of the Major Arena Soccer League.
Andonovski played indoor soccer for the Comets from 2001-05 and came out of retirement to appear in one game in 2015. He also played a season for the Wichita Wings. He coached the Comets from 2010-16, the final three years as head coach, and won the 2014 championship in the Major Indoor Soccer League — the Comets’ former affiliation.
FC Kansas City ceased operations in 2017 and Andonovski became coach of FC Reign in Tacoma, Washington.
He is a 2008 graduate of Park University.
The U.S. team captured the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. Soon after, Jill Ellis announced she was stepping down as coach.
Andonovski is expected to be announced as the new national team coach Monday in New York. His first game will be an international friendly against Sweden on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio.
