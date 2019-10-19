Kings take on the Flames on 3-game slide

Calgary Flames (4-3-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Calgary as losers of three in a row.

Los Angeles went 14-12-3 in Pacific Division games and 17-21-3 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Kings scored 35 power play goals with a 15.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Calgary went 16-11-2 in Pacific Division games and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Flames were called for 296 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 8, Los Angeles won 4-3. Ilya Kovalchuk recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings in the victory.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Lindholm: day to day (lower body).