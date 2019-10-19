New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets

New York Islanders (4-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders.

Columbus went 47-31-4 overall and 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets scored 256 total goals last season while collecting 415 assists.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

New York went 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action and 24-14-3 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Islanders recorded 372 assists on 223 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body).