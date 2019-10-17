The Latest: Youngs responds playfully to Toomua barbs

The Latest on Friday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The big hits have started between England and Australia before a ball has been kicked in their quarterfinal match.

Australia flyhalf Matt Toomua was in good form with reporters on Thursday, listing the "weaknesses" of his former teammates at Leicester who will be featuring for England in Oita on Saturday. Among them were Manu Tuilagi being a "terrible snooker player," George Ford "never buying a beer" and Ben Youngs not even being the best rugby player in his family, with his brother, Tom, having also played for England.

Youngs responded on Friday after England training.

"He's very happy with himself. He sent me a videotape. And he's not far wrong with some of it," Youngs said, smiling. "But I thought it was quite ironic — he knows what it's like to play second fiddle, especially being married to Ellyse Perry. I feel for him. He knows my pain."

Perry is one of Australia's most famous sportswomen, having represented the country at both football and cricket.

11:55 a.m.

Jamie Joseph gets to do what no other coach of the Japan national team has ever done at a Rugby World Cup when he announces his squad Friday for the quarterfinal match against South Africa.

Japan is hosting the Rugby World Cup for the first time in Asia, and has reached the knockout stage for the first time after topping Pool A with wins over Ireland, Scotland, Samoa and Russia.

Two-time champion South Africa placed second in Pool B after an opening loss to the defending champion All Blacks. Despite South Africa's big win in a warmup match last month against Japan, it's the game four years ago that is getting most attention before this Sunday's quarterfinal at Tokyo Stadium. Japan's win over the Springboks at Brighton in 2015 was the biggest shocker ever at the tournament.

This time, the Japan team knows it won't be sneaking up on any teams.

Wales and France will also confirm their lineups for their quarterfinal meeting in Oita on Sunday.

In the first of the quarterfinals on Saturday, Australia and England will meet in Oita and New Zealand will play Ireland in Tokyo.