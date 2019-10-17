Buffalo Sabres take on the Los Angeles Kings

Buffalo Sabres (5-1-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Buffalo Sabres.

Los Angeles went 31-42-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 17-21-3 at home. Goalies for the Kings compiled a .900 save percentage while allowing 3.0 goals on 31.2 shots per game last season.

Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).