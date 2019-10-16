Prominent donors take sides in Tennessee’s US Senate race

Donors are choosing sides in Tennessee's open race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.

During his first few weeks running, Republican Bill Hagerty raised $1.9 million and spent $24,400 through September. Hagerty's contributors included ex-Gov. Bill Haslam, former Congresswoman Diane Black, Nashville Predators Chairman Tom Cigarran and CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger.

Republican Manny Sethi raised $338,300, loaned his campaign $500,000 and spent $322,300 last quarter, ending September with about $2 million cash. Sethi has loaned his campaign $1 million total.

Sethi's contributors included ex-Gov. Winfield Dunn, state Sen. Janice Bowling and state Reps. Kelly Keisling and Dan Howell.

Republican Josh Gapp loaned his campaign $115,200 and raised $17,300.

Democrat James Mackler raised $348,000 last quarter, including help from actress Susan Sarandon. Mackler spent $168,000 last quarter, with $296,000 remaining.