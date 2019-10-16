Petr Mrazek makes 31 saves, Hurricanes blank LA Kings 2-0

Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas, right, falls while trying to pass the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Petr Mrazek made 31 saves in his 19th career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their torrid start to the season with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Martin Necas scored in the second period and Sebastian Aho tipped in an empty-net goal as the Canes rebounded from their first defeat and extended the best start to a season in franchise history, improving to 6-1-0 in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots for the Kings, who were shut out after averaging four goals per game in their first five games this season.

Los Angeles managed to play three periods of solid defensive hockey after yielding 27 goals in those first five games under new coach Todd McLellan, but couldn't beat Mrazek in the Kings' third loss in four games.

Carolina went ahead when Ryan Dzingel feathered a pass from behind the net to Necas, who scored his second goal of the season on a one-timer from the slot early in the second period. The 20-year-old Czech prospect has three career NHL goals.

Mrazek made only a handful of tough saves after the first period, in which he stopped 17 shots.

Drew Doughty went down with an apparent injury after getting boarded by Carolina captain Jordan Staal deep in the Hurricanes' end of the ice with 1:14 to play, although Doughty eventually skated off to the dressing room without much help.

The Kings pulled Campbell but couldn't score on the ensuing 6-on-4 power play. Teuvo Teräväinen took the puck from Sean Walker and flung it toward the net, and it tipped off Aho for an empty-netter with seven seconds to play.

Staal played in his 900th career game, joining Phil Kessel and Nicklas Backstrom as the members of the NHL draft class of 2006 to reach the mark.

NOTES: Los Angeles Chargers LB Thomas Davis dropped the ceremonial first puck alongside teammates Desmond King and Mike Williams. Davis spent the previous 14 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, earning three Pro Bowl selections. ... Brian Gibbons made his debut for the Hurricanes, who signed him in July. Carolina is the sixth NHL team for the 31-year-old center, who split last season between Anaheim and Ottawa. ... Although he was activated last Saturday, Carolina D Trevor Van Riemsdyk still hasn't played this season while he returns from a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night on the second of three stops in California.

Kings: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night in the fourth of five home games in eight days.