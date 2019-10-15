Isles rally past Blues in OT; Bruins’ Pastrnak scores 4

New York Islanders players celebrate their overtime goal in an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. AP Photo

Devon Toews scored at 1:13 of overtime to complete a stunning late-game comeback by the New York Islanders as they downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday.

The Blues seemed to have the game well in hand in the closing minutes before Brock Nelson put the home team on the board with his third goal of the season at 14:29 of the third. Mathew Barzal then tied the game at 19:33 off a scramble in front with Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss pulled for an extra attacker.

That set the stage for Toews' goal. Barzel and Nelson had the assists. That sent what had been a mostly silent crowd at Nassau Coliseum into a frenzy as the defending champion Blues skated off toward their locker room. Griess made 21 saves for the win.

Goals from Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko had given the Blues at 2-0 lead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BRUINS 4, DUCKS 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a career-high four goals for his fifth career hat trick, leading Boston over Anaheim.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 30 shots and Brad Marchand added two assists for the Bruins, the Stanley Cup runner-up off to a 5-1 start.

Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, and John Gibson made 19 saves. Anaheim has lost two of three after winning its first three games this season.

Pastrnak completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal off a faceoff. He stole the puck from defenseman Josh Mason and slipped a wrist shot between John Gibson's pads 2:20 into the third period to make it 3-1, prompting fans to throw hats on the ice.

The 23-year-old forward scored 2:14 later off a nice feed from Marchand.

PANTHERS 6, DEVILS 4

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Weegar scored the tying goal and set up Noel Acciari for the go-ahead tally and Florida rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat winless New Jersey.

Brett Connolly scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dandonov also had goals as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots as he improved his career mark against the Devils to 17-5-1.

Pavel Zacha, Taylor Hall, Jesper Bratt and Will Butcher scored for the Devils, who fell to 0-4-2. Cory Schneider made 28 saves.

It is the Devils' worst start to a season since beginning 2013-14 with seven straight losses (0-4-3).

WILD 2, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped all 26 shots he faced and Minnesota picked up its first win of the season.

Victor Rask and Zach Parise scored third-period goals for the Wild (1-4-0).

Stalock, in his first start of the season, earned his sixth career shutout.

Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots for the Senators (1-4-0), who wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 1-3-0 record.

After two scoreless periods, the Wild opened the scoring midway through the third. Rask had a great takeaway on Jean-Gabriel Pageau and then beat Anderson short-side.

Parise added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

SABRES 4, STARS 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie forward Victor Olofsson set an NHL record by becoming the first player to score his first seven career goals on the power play, Carter Hutton made 25 saves to earn his first shutout of the season, and Buffalo kept up its strong start.

Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner and Marcus Johansson had the other goals and Jack Eichel recorded two assists for the Sabres. Olofsson also had an assist.

Buffalo has earned a point in its first six games (5-0-1) for the first time since going 6-0-2 through its first eight games of the 2008-09 season. The Sabres' 4-0 start at home is their best since 2006-07.

Dallas opened a four-game road trip with a third straight loss.

Ben Bishop stopped 18 shots for the Stars. Bishop entered the game with a 12-0-1 record and consecutive shutouts against the Sabres.

Olofsson set his record on a one-timer off Rasmus Dahlin's pass from the right circle to open the scoring 6:27 into the second period. A delay of game penalty on the Stars' bench put the Sabres on the power play.

AVALANCHE 6, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists to help the Colorado improve to 5-0-0.

Erik Johnson, Nikita Zadorov and Matt Nieto also scored for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-net goal and had an assist for the Avalanche, who scored on their first three shots of the game.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 shots against his former team to pick up the win, and Andre Burakovsky picked up an assist in his return to Washington as a visiting player.

Colorado's start is tied for the second-longest without a loss since the team moved to Colorado and tied for their fourth-longest in franchise history.

Alex Ovechkin, Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie scored for Washington and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists. Braden Holtby gave up the three early goals on three shots and was pulled after Kadri's goal 7:54 into the game for the earliest removal of his career. Rookie Ilya Samsonov came on and finished with 19 saves on 21 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 3, OILERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane and Alexander Nylander scored, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots, and Chicago got its first win of the season.

Brandon Saad added an empty-netter with 32.7 seconds left to seal the win for Chicago, which went 0-2-1 in its first three games. Crawford lost a bid for his 26th career shutout when James Neal scored his NHL-leading eighth goal on a power-play with 2:11 remaining.

Mike Smith finished with 32 saves for Edmonton, which had opened the season with five wins.

Crawford came through with big saves, thwarted Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — who entered as the NHL's top two scorers — on several prime chances. McDavid, who has 12 points, was kept off the scoresheet for the first time this season.