Nebraska, Illinois will open 2021 football season in Ireland

Nebraska kicker Lane McCallum (48) is carried off the field by his teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired in an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Neb. Francis Gardler

Nebraska will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle.

Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game Monday. It's set for Aug. 28 at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium.

Navy and Notre Dame will meet in Dublin next season.

The game in Dublin will be Nebraska's first outside of the United States since the Huskers beat Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nebraska also announced the completion of its 2021 nonconference schedule. The Huskers will play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13. That was the original date for the Nebraska-Illinois game.