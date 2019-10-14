Kentucky Downs about to begin expansion, renovation project

A Kentucky racetrack plans to start construction soon on the first phase of an expansion and renovation project.

Kentucky Downs in southern Kentucky will begin the first of three phases in the coming weeks, investing approximately $25 million to add 18,000 square feet. A track statement says that the new building will feature more gambling and more food, beverage and entertainment options.

The first phase is scheduled to be finished before the 2020 live race meet begins in early September. The project will nearly double the gambling operation, housing 1,200 historical racing terminals, up from its current 753.

The track said planning is still underway for second and third phases.

Kentucky Downs LLC purchased Kentucky Downs earlier this year from an investment group that bought the track in 2007.