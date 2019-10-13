Neymar limps out of Brazil friendly against Nigeria

Striker Neymar limped out of Brazil's friendly against Nigeria in Singapore after only 12 minutes of play.

The 27-year-old was replaced by midfielder Philippe Coutinho on Sunday after feeling an injury in his left thigh.

The first half ended with Nigeria ahead 1-0. Midfielder John Aribo scored in the 35th minute after dribbling past Marquinhos in the penalty box.

Neymar walked normally to the dressing room. He threw a shirt to fans and gave them a thumbs-up as he left.

Neymar missed this year's Copa America because of a right ankle injury. He only returned to action two months later.

The Brazilian also had a right foot injury in January playing for his club Paris Saint-Germain. The problem in his fifth metatarsal took kept him off the pitch for almost three months.

Neymar also injured his right foot months before the World Cup in Russia.

The friendly could have marked Neymar's rise to second all-time Brazil top goal scorer. He has 61 goals, one less than two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo.