Davis, defense lead Illinois St. past Southern Illinois

Brady Davis passed for one touchdown and ran for another and the Illinois State defense held on downs twice in the fourth quarter in a 21-7 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime, Southern Illinois scored on a 74-yard run by Romeir Elliott early in the third quarter. Levi Mitchell recovered an on-side kick after that score but the Salukis were forced to punt. Illinois State responded with an 11-play, 95-yard drive culminating in a 6-yard TD run by Davis.

With FCS No. 13 Illinois State (4-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley) still leading 21-7, the Salukis drove deep into Redbirds territory twice in the fourth quarter. The first drive was stalled by two chop-block penalties and the second drive ended on a 4th-down sack at the 16-yard line with about a minute remaining.

The Redbirds' James Robinson gained 150 yards on 31 carries and moved into third place on the school's career rushing list.

Robinson scored on a 2-yard run and Davis threw to Austin Nagel for a 2-yard touchdown for Illinois State's 14-0 halftime lead.

Southern Illinois (2-4, 0-2) leads the series between in-state rivals 41-38-3 but Illinois State has won five of the last six meetings.

SIU has lost eight in a row against ranked FCS opponents.