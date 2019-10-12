Maple Leafs take on the Red Wings on 3-game slide

Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to end its three-game skid when the Maple Leafs play Detroit.

Detroit finished 9-15-4 in Atlantic Division play and 17-19-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings averaged 29.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.

Toronto finished 14-10-4 in Atlantic Division games and 23-12-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs scored 46 power play goals on 211 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.