Top-seeded Barty through to China Open final

Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return shot while competing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. AP Photo

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty went through to the final of the China Open with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the final set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Australian Barty next plays Japan's Naomi Osaka or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

On the men's side, Karen Khachanov of Russia faces top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, while Germany's second-seeded Alexander Zverev takes on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.