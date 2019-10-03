Lightning host the Panthers to start season

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers at home in the season opener.

Tampa Bay finished 62-16-4 overall and 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .916 save percentage.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Panthers scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: None listed.