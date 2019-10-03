Washington will travel to Los Angeles in the first game of the NLDS

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Walker Buehler and Los Angeles will host Washington in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers are 59-22 in home games. Los Angeles's lineup has 279 home runs this season, Cody Bellinger leads the club with 47 homers.

The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 170 hits and is batting .304. Joc Pederson is 7-for-24 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and has 110 RBIs. Gerardo Parra is 8-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Dodgers Injuries: Scott Alexander: (forearm), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).