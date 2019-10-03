Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo for season opener

Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Buffalo Sabres at home for the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 23-14-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Penguins scored 56 power play goals on 228 power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Buffalo finished 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference play and 12-24-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres recorded 378 assists on 221 total goals last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: Alex Galchenyuk: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.