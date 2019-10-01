Washington will host Milwaukee in the NL wild-card game

Milwaukee Brewers (89-73, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Max Scherzer will start for the Nationals in the one-game playoff against the Brewers.

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. The Washington pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.7.

The Brewers are 40-41 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .438 this season. Christian Yelich leads the club with a .671 slugging percentage, including 76 extra-base hits and 44 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is slugging .598. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 76 extra base hits and has 97 RBIs. Ryan Braun is 9-for-16 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 9-1, .299 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (ankle).