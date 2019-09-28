Fresno State beats New Mexico State 30-17

Jalen Cropper ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, Wylan Free caught two interceptions and Fresno State beat New Mexico State 30-17 on Saturday night.

Cropper had a 79-yard TD run early in the second quarter to make it 14-0. Free returned his first interception 91 yards to make it 24-0 for the Bulldogs (2-2) with a minute left in the first half.

The Aggies (0-5) kicked a field goal as time expired at the half and scored a touchdown on their first possession of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 24-10. But Cesar Silva kicked his second and third field goals before the end of the third to extend Fresno State's lead to 30-10.

Jorge Reyna was 20 of 31 for 147 yards for Fresno State. Emoryie Edwards had eight catches for 70 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jason Huntley ran for 82 yards and a TD run for New Mexico State. Tony Nicholson had six catches for 81 yards and a score.