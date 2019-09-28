Lehigh halts 3-game losing skid, tops Merrimack 10-3

Addison Shoup's 36-yard touchdown scramble to open the fourth quarter staked Lehigh to a 10-3 win over Merrimack on Saturday, breaking a 3-game losing streak.

The Mountain Hawks (1-3) survived four turnovers, all interceptions, gained just 75 yards on the ground and were outgained 303-280 in total offense.

Merrimack (2-3), a Division II school transitioning to D-I and membership in the Northeast Conference, took a 3-0 lead into halftime only to be held to four punts in the third quarter while Lehigh fought back. The Mountain Hawks tied the game 3-3 on Austin Henning's 40-yard field goal, salvaging a drive that went seven yards in reverse after Shoup was sacked.

The came Shoup's game-winning scramble. He escaped a collapsing pocket and sprinted toward the left sideline, picked up a key block from Alex Snyder at the 20 and ran untouched to the end zone.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Merrimack had one final chance, driving to a first down at the Lehigh 22, but turned the ball over on downs with less than a minute to play.