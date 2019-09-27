Haggerty gets 2nd term as ITF president

David Haggerty has been re-elected as president of the International Tennis Federation.

The American was up against three other candidates — David Miley, Anil Khanna and Ivo Kaderka — and won 60.5% of the 428 votes cast on Friday, ensuring there was no need for a second round of voting.

Among the tasks facing Haggerty in his second term as president, which runs until 2023, is reform of the Fed Cup.

Haggerty oversaw drastic changes to the historic but ailing Davis Cup in his first term, with the ITF agreeing on a 25-year deal for the men's team competition with the Kosmos agency whose investors include Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The revamped Davis Cup arrives in November with 18 nations playing over seven days in a single city, Madrid, to end the 2019 season. It faces competition from new team events, including the Laver Cup co-owned by Roger Federer and played in September since 2017, and the ATP Cup which launches in Australia in January.