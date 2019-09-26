Chicago takes 8-game skid into matchup with Pittsburgh

Chicago Cubs (82-76, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (67-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.55 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.49 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -202; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Pirates are 27-45 against NL Central teams. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .316.

The Cubs are 35-37 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .402. The Pirates won the last meeting 4-2. Michael Feliz earned his fourth victory and Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Brad Wieck took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 159 hits and is batting .295. Gonzalez has 12 hits and is batting .364 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 37 home runs and is batting .248. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .237 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .254 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Bryan Reynolds: (leg), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Cole Hamels: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Kris Bryant: (leg), Javier Baez: (thumb).