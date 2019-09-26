Colorado visits San Francisco in division matchup

Colorado Rockies (68-90, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-82, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-11, 6.84 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (5-10, 5.23 ERA)

LINE: Giants -121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Francisco and Colorado will play on Thursday.

The Giants are 37-35 against the rest of their division. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Mike Yastrzemski with an average of .271.

The Rockies have gone 32-43 against division opponents. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .318. The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Will Smith recorded his sixth victory and Jaylin Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. DJ Johnson took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs and has 86 RBIs. Buster Posey is 4-for-17 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 41 home runs home runs and is slugging .584. Blackmon is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Donovan Solano: (calf), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jeff Hoffman: (leg), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).