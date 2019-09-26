Boston to visit Texas Thursday

Boston Red Sox (83-75, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (75-83, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-3, 6.05 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (13-10, 3.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Boston will face off on Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 42-35 in home games. Texas is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox have gone 46-34 away from home. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a mark of .385. The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-3. Rick Porcello earned his 14th victory and Mitch Moreland went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Kolby Allard took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odor leads the Rangers with 28 home runs and is slugging .428. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs home runs and is slugging .555. Christian Vazquez is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .240 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers Injuries: Shawn Kelley: (undisclosed), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (thumb), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Willie Calhoun: (arm), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Mookie Betts: (foot), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), Christian Vazquez: (leg).