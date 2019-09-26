Aussie Windred has 1st-round lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Australian Blake Windred had a bogey-free 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur championship.

Windred had four birdies on the front nine and five on the back, including birdies on his final four holes, at the Sheshan International Golf Club on Thursday.

South Korean Junhong Park was in second place after a 65, with six players three behind with 68s.

The winner receives an invitation to compete in the Masters at Augusta and the British Open, while the runner-up gets a place in final qualifying for British Open.

Earlier Thursday, tournament officials said the event would return to Royal Melbourne in 2020 for the second time.

The tournament will be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020. When it was held at Royal Melbourne in 2014, it was won by Australian Antonio Murdaca.

The Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament and the R&A, who run the tournament, made the announcement from Shanghai.