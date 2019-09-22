The Latest: Fiji make sweeping changes to face Uruguay

Fiji's rugby team claps to the crowd after their 39-21 loss to Australia during the Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Sapporo Dome between Australia and Fiji in Sapporo, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Juntaro Yokoyama

The Latest on Day 4 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1 p.m.

Fiji coach John McKee has made 12 changes to the starting lineup which lost to Australia in the Pool D opener for Wednesday's game against Uruguay at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium.

Forward leaders Dominiko Waqaniburotu and Leone Nakarawa were retained, and former rugby league star Semi Radradra moves into the centers from the wing to take on Uruguay.

The Fijians took it to two-time champion Australia in Sapporo, leading 8-0, 14-7 and 21-12 before the Wallabies rallied for a 39-21 win.

The lineup changes will give the backup players valuable experience, and give the regular starters a chance to rest and recover ahead of later group games against Georgia and Six Nations champion Wales. Only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, which is Fiji's target at the tournament.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto, center Jale Vatubua and winger Filipo Nakosi will be on Rugby World Cup debut.

Flyhalf Ben Volavola, who started all Fiji's games at the 2015 World Cup and also against Australia last weekend, was included on the bench.

Fiji: Alivereti Veitokani, Filipo Nakosi, Semi Radradra, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva, Josh Matavesi, Henry Seniloli; Leone Nakarawa, Mosese Voka, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Api Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ratuva, Manasa Saulo, Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi. Reserves: Tuvere Vugakoto, Campese Ma'afu, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Tevita Cavubati, Samuel Matavesi, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia.

___

12:30 p.m.

After a hectic opening weekend featuring seven games at the Rugby World Cup, Six Nations champion Wales gets its campaign started on Monday in Pool D against Georgia.

The delayed start means the Welsh have a shorter turn around before facing two-time champion Australia on Sunday in a game that could determine who wins the group. Australia opened on Saturday with comeback win over Fiji.

The defending champion New Zealand All Blacks had the toughest opening assignment, starting with a 23-13 win over South Africa that continued their unbeaten streak in World Cup group games.

Among the other leading contenders, Ireland was too good for Scotland and England beat Tonga in group games on Sunday.