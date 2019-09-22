San Francisco takes 3-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

San Francisco Giants (74-81, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (96-60, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 6.51 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (8-6, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Braves -198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 50-30 on their home turf. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .332 is sixth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .381.

The Giants have gone 41-39 away from home. San Francisco has hit 161 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads them with 21, averaging one every 27.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits and is batting .296. Ozzie Albies has 15 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pillar leads the Giants with 60 extra base hits and has 85 RBIs. Brandon Belt is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Donovan Solano: (calf), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).