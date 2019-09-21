Washington leads Bethune-Cookman past MVSU 22-6

Isaac Washington ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman beat Mississippi Valley State 22-6 on Saturday night.

Washington ran for 117 in the first half alone for the Wildcats (2-1). Quarterback Akevious Williams added 116 yards and a score rushing.

The Wildcats scored first after dropping MVSU's Dejerric Bryant in his own end zone for a safety. The Delta Devils (0-3) took a 6-2 lead on a Bryant touchdown throw with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Washington answered for the Wildcats with a 57-yard dash for a score that made it 9-6 midway through the second quarter and later, a 21-yard scoring run to cap an 84-yard drive for a 15-6 halftime lead.

The Wildcats offense stalled in the third quarter but Williams broke for a 38-yard TD run late in the fourth for the final score.

Bryant had 141 yards and a score passing for the Delta Devils.