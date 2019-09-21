Cincinnati and Chicago play to 0-0 draw

Kenneth Kronholm had three saves for a shutout for Chicago Saturday and the Fire and Cincinnati each went scoreless in a 0-0 tie.

The Fire (9-12-11) had 16 shots and Cincinnati (6-22-4) had 10. Cincinnati had three shots on goal and Chicago had one.

Cincinnati drew two corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given one yellow card. Chicago drew nine corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. Cincinnati hosts Orlando City, and the Fire host Toronto.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.