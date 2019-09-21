Sinnett’s 3 TD passes helps San Diego beat Harvard 31-23

Reid Sinnett threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns and San Diego held off Harvard 31-23 on Saturday.

The Toreros (1-2) led 31-7 midway through the third quarter. Yet in the fourth, Harvard's Jake Smith tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Klink and an 80-yard score to Jack Cook. The Crimson's Jake McIntyre's 30-yard field goal capped the scoring with 3:18 left.

Harvard (0-1) forced a three-and-out on the Toreros' next series and had possession with 1:41 to play. The Crimson then had third-and-4 at the 50 but Smith threw an interception to Daniel Tolbert.

Sinnett, a fifth-year senior, was 22-of-30 passing with a touchdown passes to Michael Bandy, Dalton Kincaid and Alex Spadone. Bandy had eight receptions for 159 yards and Kincaid had three catches for 104 yards. Spadone caught two passes for 41 yards.

Smith was 22-of-39 passing for 325 yards. Cook finished with seven catches for 135 yards.